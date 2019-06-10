FILE - This April 3, 2017 file image made available by NASA shows the planet Jupiter when it was at a distance of about 668 million kilometers (415 million miles) from Earth. NASA’s Juno spacecraft is about to give us our best look yet of Jupiter’s swirling Great Red Spot. The spacecraft will fly directly above the monster storm Monday, July 10, passing about 5,600 miles or 9,000 kilometers above the cloud tops. (NASA, ESA, and A. Simon (GSFC) via AP, File)

The largest planet in the solar system, Jupiter, will be perfectly in-line with the Earth and the Sun on Monday night.

This yearly occurrence, which is called opposition, makes the planet glow almost as bright as the moon.

The Franklin Institute Chief Astronomer, Derrick Pitts, said the planet will appear in the southeastern night sky and will be "the largest, brightest object you can see other than the moon."

Should you use binoculars, Pitts said that "you'll even be able to see anywhere between one and four of its largest moons."

Unfortunately, the greater Philadelphia area is forecast to be engulfed with rain and clouds until Tuesday morning, but you can catch a glimpse of Jupiter all summer long.

"You'll be able to see it almost as close tomorrow night and although it will be drifting away from us through the rest of the summer, it still will appear very large and very bright and easily recognizable by anyone," Pitts said.

