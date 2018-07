Firefighters are battling a massive junkyard fire in Philadelphia's Kensington section. SkyForce10 was over the scene. (Published 19 minutes ago)

Firefighters are battling a massive fire at an auto salvage junkyard in Philadelphia's Kensington section.

The fire started at the junkyard on Tulip and Somerset streets Tuesday night. Several crushed cars and tires are burning.

So far there are no reports of any injuries.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.