Juniata Park Academy Closed Monday Due to Frozen Pipes

One Philadelphia school will be closed Monday, but not because of the expected wintry mix or leftover snow.

Officials announced that the recent cold weather led to frozen pipes that impacted the heating system at Juniata Park Academy on 801 E. Hunting Park Avenue. As a result classes as well as after-school activities and professional development sessions at the school are canceled Monday.



A spokesperson told NBC10 Juniata Park Academy is the only school in the Philadelphia School District expected to be closed Monday.