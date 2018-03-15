Judge Rules Five Accusers Can Testify in New Bill Cosby Trial - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Judge Rules Five Accusers Can Testify in New Bill Cosby Trial

The last trial ended in a hung jury. Only two women were allowed to testify.

Published 59 minutes ago | Updated 51 minutes ago

    A judge has agreed to let five additional accusers of Bill Cosby testify at his April 2 sexual assault retrial.

    Judge Steven O'Neill's ruling Thursday is a victory for prosecutors looking to portray the 80-year-old Cosby as one of Hollywood's biggest serial predators.

    Prosecutors contend the alleged 2004 assault that led to Cosby's only criminal charges was the latest in a five-decade pattern of him drugging and attacking dozens of women.

    Cosby's lawyers fought the move. They argued prosecutors were looking to bolster a weak case with "ancient allegations" that would confuse and distract jurors in the #MeToo era.

    O'Neill limited prosecutors at Cosby's first trial last year to calling just the 2004 accuser and a woman who alleged a 1990s assault. That trial ended in a hung jury.

      

