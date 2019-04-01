Join Team Peacock for the Eagles Autism Challenge

One in 59 people under the age of 21 living in the United States are on the autism spectrum. Autism is the nation's fastest-growing developmental disorder, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

But there is something that you can do to help -- and in doing so you can join one of your favorite sports teams.

Help NBC10, Telemundo62, NBC Sports Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Eagles raise much-needed funds for innovative research and programs that will transform the lives of those affected by autism.

Support the Eagles Autism Challenge, a one-day cycling and 5K run/walk fundraiser on May 18 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Supporting is easy. You can donate to support Team Peacock's fundraising mission by watching NBC10 Tuesday starting at 4 p.m. Members of the Eagles organization will be answering your phone calls and collecting donations throughout our newscasts.

Or just click here to donate. Here is the link to your Team Peacock page.

Want to get even more involved? You can join Team Peacock and the members of our station who will participate in the challenge on May 18. Click here to join.

At the challenge, join Philadelphia Eagles players, alumni, coaches, executives, cheerleaders and SWOOP for a one-day bike ride and family-friendly run/walk.

Choose from 15, 30, or 50-mile cycling routes, the 5K run/walk, or the Sensory Walk, all beginning at Lincoln Financial Field and ending on the 50-yard line. Activities include a Friday Night Kick-Off Party and Saturday Finish Line Celebration on the field.

Last year's event raised $2.5 million.

All participant-raised funds will be directed to autism research and programs at a coalition with founding beneficiary partners at three nationally recognized research institutions: Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Drexel University, and Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health.

NBC10, Telemundo62 and NBC Sports Philadelphia are proud to serve as the official media partner of the Eagles Autism Challenge.