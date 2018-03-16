Join Team Peacock for the Eagles Autism Challenge

Team Peacock is proud to be a part of the Eagles Autism Challenge. (Published 41 minutes ago)

Every year, one in 68 children born in the United States has autism. Among boys, the rate is even higher: one in 42.

Now, you have the chance to help NBC10, Telemundo62, NBC Sports Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Eagles raise much-needed funds for innovative research and programs that will transform the lives of those affected by autism.

Join the Eagles Autism Challenge, a one-day cycling and 5K run/walk fundraiser on May 19 at Lincoln Financial Field.

We'd love you to join our NBC team, Team Peacock, where members of our station will participate in the challenge. Click here to join.

Or you can donate to support Team Peacock's fundraising mission. Click here to donate.

If you'd like more information about the Eagles Autism Challenge, click here.

A Personal Connection to the Eagles Autism Challenge

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie discusses his personal connection to the Eagles Autism Challenge. (Published 42 minutes ago)

The Eagles Autism Challenge features the Wawa Junior 15-Mile Ride, Wawa Shorti 30-Mile Ride and the Wawa Classic 50-Mile Ride, along with the family-friendly “Five Below 5K Run/Walk.”

All participant-raised funds will be directed to autism research and programs at three nationally recognized research institutions: Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Drexel University, and Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health.

NBC10, Telemundo62 and NBC Sports Philadelphia are proud to serve as the official media partner of the Eagles Autism Challenge.

“We are committed to helping the families who live with autism every day and use the reach of our television stations to inspire the community to make a difference," said Ric Harris, president and general manager of NBC10 and Telemundo62.

