Former vice president Joe Biden kicked off his presidential campaign in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. We take a look at Biden's message and his focus on rebuilding the middle class.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, each have roots in Pennsylvania.

Biden, a front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination is putting a focus on taking back Pennsylvania in the 2020 election.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is reinforcing his focus on the Keystone State and City of Brotherly Love as the presidential hopeful looks to turn Pennsylvania back to the Democrats.

Biden for President announced Thursday morning that its national campaign headquarters will be in Philadelphia.

“We’re proud to anchor our campaign in the birthplace of American democracy,” Biden for President campaign manager Greg Schultz said. “Philadelphia is a thriving city and a testament to the American spirit, built by the ingenuity and tenacity of ordinary people who did extraordinary things. Its storied history and celebrated diversity will serve as an inspiration for Team Biden, and is the ideal setting to continue our fight for the soul of this nation.”

The campaign didn't reveal the planned address of the headquarters.

Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, both have roots in Pennsylvania. Biden, 76, grew up in Scranton in northeastern Pennsylvania, while Jill Biden grew up in the Philadelphia suburbs.

Biden is set to officially launch his presidential bid at a rally on Eakins Oval in Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon.

The former longtime U.S. senator from Delaware is seen as one of the front runners in a crowded Democratic field vying for their party’s nomination for the 2020 presidential race.

A Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday shows Biden (with a 53 to 42 percent lead) leading by more than any other Democratic hopefuls in a potential showdown with President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania. Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in Pennsylvania in 2016.