Former Phillies slugger Jim Thome has been elected to the 2018 Baseball Hall of Fame. The MLB Network made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday. Thome joined Chipper Jones, Vladimir Guerrero and Trevor Hoffman in the Class of 2018.

Thome played 22 seasons in the MLB from 1991 to 2012 and hit 612 home runs, putting him eighth on the career list. The five-time All-Star played for six different teams, including the Phillies from 2003 to 2005 and again in 2012.

“I couldn’t be happier for Jim, who is like a son to me," said Phillies senior advisor and former manager Charlie Manuel. "This is totally deserving and, for me, ranks up there with anything I’ve ever seen happen in the game of baseball. For someone that I met as a 19-year-old and saw improve as much as anyone over time, it makes me smile to think that all that hard work, all those swings in the batting cage, is now paying off for him. I started thinking this was possible after he hit his 500th home run and for the day to finally be here, it’s like winning the World Series all over again.”



