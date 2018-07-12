Woman Accused of Murdering Mother, Grandmother in Jersey Shore Condo - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Woman Accused of Murdering Mother, Grandmother in Jersey Shore Condo

Heather Barbera, 41, is charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose (nightstick) and robbery.

By David Chang

Published at 7:25 PM EDT on Jul 11, 2018 | Updated 2 hours ago

    A Ventnor City, New Jersey woman is accused of murdering her mother and grandmother at a Jersey Shore boardwalk condominium.

    Barbera's mother, Michelle Gordon, 67, and grandmother, Elaine Rosen, 87, were both found dead Sunday morning inside the Vassar Square Condominiums on 4800 Boardwalk in Ventnor City, New Jersey.

    Investigators determined both victims died from multiple blunt impact injuries and their deaths were ruled a homicide.

    Police say Barbera killed her mother and grandmother and then took a bus to New York City. She was identified Wednesday afternoon at the Midtown Manhattan Port Authority on 42nd St. and 9th Ave. and was taken into custody by NYPD officers.

    Barbera remains in custody in New York City pending extradition to New Jersey.

