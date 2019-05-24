Memorial Day weekend is here and thousands of families are heading to the Jersey Shore to celebrate the unofficial start of summer. As visitors prepare to fill the boardwalk and beaches, NBC10’s Randy Gyllenhaal is in Atlantic City with details on how they can enjoy some fun in the sun. Just leave the cigarettes at home when you head to the beach.

It's the unofficial kickoff to the summer along the Jersey Shore as various beach towns ceremonially "unlock" the ocean to welcome visitors.

Beaches in Atlantic City, Ocean City and Wildwood will hold unlocking ceremonies on Friday to coincide with Memorial Day weekend.

Atlantic City's ceremony, outside Resorts Casino Hotel, will have a party vibe as DJs keep the music going from mid-morning into the evening. The "Unlocking of the Ocean ceremony takes place at 1:30 p.m. and will include giveaways, contests and boardwalk performances. As always, the highlight will be the famous beachball drop happening at 5 p.m. as 5,000 balls fall from above onto eager spectators below.

If you're looking for something a bit different in your unlocking ceremony, head over to Wildwood. At noon, the Andrews Avenue beach will play host to the city's ceremony, which will be punctuated with more than 300 elementary schoolers painting the sky by flying colorful and ornate kites through the air.

In Ocean City, the giant wooden key used to "unlock" the ocean will be out once again. This year, the ceremony will include a quirky new addition as people dressed fully in business clothes stroll down to the water and take an oceanic plunge as part of the "Business Persons Plunge." Festivities kick off at noon on the sand by Ocean City Music Pier.

If you're headed to any of these events, remember that New Jersey has banned smoking and vaping on almost all public beaches and you can be fined for running afoul of the rules.