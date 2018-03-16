Jersey Shore cast, Jenni 'Jwoww' Farley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola, Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino, Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi, Paul 'Pauly D' DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino arrive at Fox's 'The X Factor' Season Finale Night 1 at CBS Television City at CBS Studios on December 19, 2012 in Los Angeles, California.

Get ready to party like it's 2009.

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni "JWOWW" Farley, Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio, Mike "The Situation" Sorrento and the rest of GTL gang are having a family reunion on MTV's new "Jersey Shore"reboot.





Much has changed in the past decade since the shows glory days including babies, marriages and of course a well noted criminal conviction. But the trailer shows the crew up to the same mess and chaos they became famous for almost a decade ago.

"We're going harder than we've ever gone before," Pauly D said in the trailer.

Snooki, now a mother of two, says that age won't stop her and her friends from having fun.

"As we age, we just get more delinquency," she said in the trailer.

The new show "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" premieres on Thursday, April 5 at 8 pm ET on MTV.







