Police Catch Loose Pig Near Doighnut Shop, Name it 'Pork Roll'

In a case that even police recognized as ironic, officers on the Jersey shore caught a loose pig they said was looking for donuts and coffee.

Police in Neptune Township said they got a call about a loose pig near the Dunkin' Donuts at Route 33 and Route 35 over the holiday weekend. In a Facebook post, the department said it found the pig running “hog-wild”

“Yes, we at the Neptune Township Police Department are well aware of the irony, but this is the truth,” the police department said in a Facebook post.





The department said that an officer was able to “catch the well-fed hog and take him into custody for questioning and to provide him with a job application as our new mascot” before taking him to the Monmouth County SPCA.

The department said the pig’s owner owner picked up the hog, which the Garden State cops had fittingly decided to name “Pork Roll.”

