The Italian Bakery in Collegeville is baking up a storm for the Super Bowl. Tomato Pie, hoagies, roast pork are all foods cooking up for the big game. NBC10's Deanna Durante is live from the action. (Published Sunday, Feb 4, 2018)

The Italian Bakery in Collegeville is baking up a storm for the Super Bowl. Tomato Pie, hoagies, roast pork are all foods cooking up for the big game. See More