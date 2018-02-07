Is New England Making Good on Their Eagles Super Bowl Bets?

With an Eagles' Super Bowl victory in the books, it's time to check back in with some of those infamous sports bets to make sure that New England fans kept good on their promises.

Philly-area Breweries vs. Boston-area Breweries: Two local breweries, Victory Beer and D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., made a Super Bowl bet with two breweries in Massachusetts; Samuel Adams and Jack's Abby Craft Lagers. If the Eagles lost, brewers at the Pennsylvania breweries would have to wear #GOAT masks on the post-game brewing day. If the Patriots lost, brewers at the two Massachusetts breweries would have to wear the signature underdog masks. Needless to say, brewers at Samuel Adams and Jack's Abby Craft Lagers rocked the underdog masks on Monday.

Attorney General Face-Off: Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey made a bet that the AG from the losing team would have to don the winning team's jersey at the first press conference following the game. Looks like Maura Healey has her midnight green ready.

Battle of the Zoos: Philadelphia Zoo and Zoo New England engaged in a friendly bet surrounding the Super Bowl. The zoo located in the losing team's area would have to name their next goat after the winning team's quarterback. Look's like Tom Brady isn't the only "GOAT" anymore, because Zoo New England will be naming their newest goat kid "Foles."

Bassetts Ice Cream vs. Maple Valley Ice Cream Company: Philly-based Bassetts Ice Cream and Massachusetts-based Maple Valley Ice Cream Company generated a bet that the losing city's ice cream parlor would have to create a new flavor based on the winning team's city while workers would have to wear shirts from the winning ice cream company. So, Maple Valley Ice Cream Company's latest flavor is "Eagles Oreo Mint," in a lovely shade of green.

Museum Bowl: Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston engaged in a bet that they called #MuseumBowl, in which the loser would have to loan a work of art to the winning museum. Following the Eagles' victory, Museum of Fine Arts is loaning Philadelphia Museum of Art a painting of Mercy Otis Warren, titled "Mrs. James Warren (Mercy Otis)," by John Singleton Copley.