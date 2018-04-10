Big Rig Falls Off Overpass, Spills Kegs Onto I-95

Major traffic delays in Bucks County and Northeast Philadelphia after a tractor-trialer crashed off a ramp and spilled its load across Interstate 95.

A tractor-trailer crashed off an overpass and spilled its load of kegs onto Interstate 95 in Bucks County Tuesday morning causing a traffic nightmare, Pennsylvania State Police said.

The wreck around 9:05 a.m. left debris on the northbound lanes and shoulder near Woodhaven Road (Route 63) and onto a road at the Cornwell Heights Park and Ride. It appeared the truck fell off a ramp that goes from I-95 southbound to the access road for the park and ride.



Photo credit: NBC10 - Brian McCrone The crash left kegs on I-95 and appeared to damage a car. See Larger

One lane squeezed by on the inner shoulder as crews responded to the scene.

The truck driver was alive when he was helped out of the cab, county dispatchers said.

A red sedan with front end damage also wound up backward on the highway. State police weren't sure if that car was struck by a keg, the truck or crashed as the driver tried to avoid the scene.

It was unclear what caused the truck to drop off the overpass or where it was going at the time.

This story will be updated.



