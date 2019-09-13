Rollover Crash Slows I-95 in Northeast Philly - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Rollover Crash Slows I-95 in Northeast Philly

By Dan Stamm

Published 5 hours ago | Updated 4 hours ago

    SkyForce10

    A multi-vehicle rollover crash slowed busy Interstate 95 in Northeast Philadelphia during the Friday morning rush.

    The wreck, where a car wound up on its side, closed all but one of the southbound lanes of I-95 near the Bridge Street Exit shortly after 8 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police said.

    There were no immediate serious injuries, police said.

    Traffic quickly backed up behind the crash scene as a second lane of of traffic began to get by around 8:30 a.m. The delay ballooned to 50 minutes longer than normal, according to Waze.

    You could avoid I-95 by taking U.S. Route 1 or surface roads, but expect your commute to be slowed.

    Delays continued past 9 a.m. but cleared by 9:30.

      

