A multi-vehicle wreck closed busy Interstate 95 in Bucks County midday Tuesday.

The crash snarled northbound traffic approaching Trenton Road in Langhorne, Pennsylvania, around noon, Bucks County dispatchers said. It appeared at least one vehicle went off the highway and onto the grassy shoulder.

At least one person was transported from the scene with injuries, dispatchers said.

Traffic cwas at first stopped behind the crash scene. After about 30 minutes, one lane slowly began to get by.