Deadly Wreck Closes Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania

A woman was struck along Interstate 95 northbound near milepost 3 in Delaware County Pennsylvania Tuesday.

By Dan Stamm

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    A deadly crash where a vehicle struck a woman closed Interstate 95 in Delaware County Tuesday afternoon.

    The crash in Upper Chichester around 12:30 pm. closed all lanes of I-95 northbound between Exit 2 (Market Street) and Exit 4 (U.S. 322 East- Commodore Barry Bridge), 511PA said.

    Troopers arrived to find an unidentified woman dead on the roadway near milepost 3, state police said.

    It was not a hit-and-run, state police said.

    The investigation caused police to close two lanes before reopening the roadway around 2:15 p.m.

