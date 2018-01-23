NBC10

A deadly crash where a vehicle struck a woman closed Interstate 95 in Delaware County Tuesday afternoon.

The crash in Upper Chichester around 12:30 pm. closed all lanes of I-95 northbound between Exit 2 (Market Street) and Exit 4 (U.S. 322 East- Commodore Barry Bridge), 511PA said.

Troopers arrived to find an unidentified woman dead on the roadway near milepost 3, state police said.

It was not a hit-and-run, state police said.

The investigation caused police to close two lanes before reopening the roadway around 2:15 p.m.