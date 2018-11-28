A dump truck crashed and spilled its load of what appears to be gravel onto busy Interstate 95 in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, during the Wednesday morning commute.

The truck crashed in the southbound lanes between Exit 37: Pennsylvania Route 132 west to US Route 13 - Street Road/Bristol Pike and Exit 35: Pennsylvania Route 63 west – Woodhaven Road before 8 a.m.

A tow truck was brought in to upright the dump truck while a front-end loader cleaned up the spilled load.

I-95 remained blocked as of 9 a.m. and it was unclear when lanes would reopen.

U.S. Route 13 (Bristol Pike) can be used as an alternate route but expect a slow ride. You can also use U.S. Route 1 (Lincoln Highway) to connect to Woodhaven Road and I-95.