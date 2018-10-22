Car Bursts Into Flames, Blocks Busy Interstate 78

A car burst into flames on a busy Pennsylvania interstate during the Monday morning commute.

The car fire and crash around 5:20 a.m. closed Interstate 78 between Exit 29A – PA 61 South and Exit 30 – Interstate 78 in Hamburg, Berks County, for hours.

The driver lost control in the right lane of I-78 west then struck a bridge support on the north shoulder then went across the lanes and struck the concrete center median before bursting into flames, Pennsylvania State Police said. The driver was able to escape uninjured.

Expect traffic troubles in the area through the morning rush as both the westbound (between exits 35 and 29A) and eastbound lanes (between exits 23 and 30) remained closed as of 8:45 a.m.