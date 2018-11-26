A serious crash along Interstate 295 in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, stopped traffic and sent several people to the hospital Sunday night.

New Jersey State Police are searching for a driver involved in a crash along busy Interstate 295 in South Jersey that left a 9-year-old girl in another car dead.

Madelynn Rizzo of Union, New Jersey, died after the Ford Focus she was strapped in backseat of careened into the woods and struck several trees near milepost 38 in Mount Laurel, Burlington County, police said.

The 37-year-old driver of the Focus suffered head trauma while Madelynn’s 8-year-old sister suffered serious injuries, police said.

New Jersey State Police want to track down the other driver who collided with the sedan in the northbound center lane Sunday around 6 p.m.

The second vehicle that collided with the Focus did not remain at the scene, police said. Investigators were working to figure out what type of vehicle it is.

The wreck caused traffic to back up for hours, slowing the rides home for travelers returning from Thanksgiving destinations.