After the Storm: 7 Insurance Tips for Making Your Claim

With one nasty storm just behind us and another potentially damaging storm on the way, it's best to be aware of how to handle damage to your home or vehicle.
Insurers provide tips to deal with damage inflicted on your property by a big storm:
- Before a large storm hits, you can prepare your home by moving valuables away from doors and windows, according to United Policyholders.
- Before the storm you should find a copy of your insurance policy and browse through it so you're aware of what is and isn't covered, policy limits and deductibles, United Policyholders say.
- If your home sustained damage in the storm, create a list of damaged items and take photos and do not throw away damaged items until after an adjuster visits your home, according to Central Insurance Companies. Also, save receipts of any money you do spend on repairs and submit them to your insurance company for reimbursement.
- Contact your insurance agent or company as soon as you can to report any property damage, according to Central Insurance Companies. Make sure you're aware of and abide by time limits to report a claim.
- If you do end up needing reparation services to your roof, make sure the roofer is licensed and carries general liability insurance, according to insurance company Meemic. The company also warns against contractors who take advantage of people after a storm.
- Tree fall on your car? If you have comprehensive coverage as part of your car insurance policy, then storm damage should be covered but you'll likely have to pay a deductible, according to Progressive.
- Even after the storm has passed, many injuries can occur due to damage-related hazards, according to Progressive. Avoid falling or unstable trees, broken glass and downed power lines.