A man is accused of exposing himself to a woman who was driving past him in West Grove, Pennsylvania.

Police say Anjel Carrillo, 35, of West Grove, was standing along the 100 block of West Evergreen Street back on March 5 at 8:45 a.m. He then allegedly pulled down his shorts and showed his genitals to a woman who was driving past him. Carrillo then fled into a nearby apartment.

Investigators later identified Carrillo as the suspect. He was arrested and taken into custody without incident on March 15 and arraigned and released after posting bail. He is charged with indecent exposure, open lewdness, harassment and disorderly conduct.