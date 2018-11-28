Video Shows Man Reaching Up Girl's Skirt in Tacony - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Video Shows Man Reaching Up Girl's Skirt in Tacony

urveillance video from an auto body shop shows an unidentified man follow her and then reach up her skirt from behind.

By David Chang and Denise Nakano

Published 51 minutes ago

    Police are searching for a man who was caught on video reaching up a girl’s skirt in the Tacony section of Philadelphia.

    The girl was walking to school on the sidewalk along Longshore Avenue near Ditman Street around 8 a.m. Wednesday. Surveillance video from an auto body shop shows an unidentified man follow her and then reach up her skirt from behind. The girl then appears to confront the man who turns back around. The girl then runs off.

    “If I would’ve saw him do that I would’ve went after him. That’s not right. You don’t do that to a kid. Or to anybody,” Lynne Bernatovich said.

    The incident occurred about five blocks away from the Keystone Academy Charter School. The school sent letters to parents alerting them of the incident.

    Detectives continue to search for the suspect. If you have any information, please call Philadelphia police.

    Surveillance photo of the suspect. See larger photo here.

      

