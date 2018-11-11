Incident Involving Atlantic City Mayor, Councilman Being Investigated

An incident involving Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam and Councilman Jeffree Fauntleroy II is currently being investigated by prosecutors.

The mayor, councilman and three other people were involved in an incident early Sunday at the Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino, located at 600 Huron Ave., the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Officer said.

Prosecutors would not specify the nature of the incident, but Fauntleroy said it involved only loud arguing and that no one was arrested.

"We have no further comment at this time," Atlantic County First Assistant Prosecutor Cary Shill said in a statement.