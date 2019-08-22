Professional organizer Darla Demorrow talks about the back-to-school daily routine she uses with her children in hopes that it helps parents make that smooth transition from summer vacation. (Published 6 hours ago)

For some students, especially those in college, the school year is already in session. Meanwhile, for others, the first days of elementary, middle and high school are only days or weeks away.

When does the first bell of the new school year ring for the schools in your area? Here is a list of start dates for the largest school districts in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

When Does School Start in Pennsylvania?

Berks County

Reading School District – Sept. 5

Boyertown Area School District – Aug. 26

Wilson School District – Aug. 26

Governor Mifflin School District – Aug. 26

Exeter Township School District – Aug. 26

Bucks County

Central Bucks School District – Sept. 3

Council Rock School District Sept. 3 for Kindergarten through 6 th grade Sept. 4 for ALL students

Neshaminy School District – Aug. 28

Pennridge School District – Sept. 3

Chester County

Downingtown Area School District – Aug. 26

West Chester Area School District – Aug. 26

Tredyffrin-Easttown School District Aug. 26 for 1 st through 12 th grade Sept. 3 for ALL students

Coatesville Area School District - Aug. 26

Owen J. Roberts School District - Aug. 26

Delaware County

Upper Darby School District – Aug. 26

School District of Haverford Township – Sept. 3

Ridley School District – Aug. 27

William Penn School District – Sept. 4

Garnet Valley School District – Sept. 3

Lehigh County

Allentown City School District – Sept. 3

Parkland School District – Sept. 3

East Penn School District – Aug. 26

Whitehall-Coplay School District – Aug. 26

Southern Lehigh School District – Aug. 26

Montgomery County

North Penn School District – Sept. 3

Lower Merion School District Sept. 3 for 1 st through 12 th grades Sept. 5 for Kindergarten

Abington School District – Sept. 3

Spring-Ford Area School District – Aug. 26

Norristown Area School District – Sept. 3

Northampton County

Bethlehem Area School District – Aug. 26

Easton Area School District – Aug. 26

Northampton Area School District – Aug. 26

Nazareth Area School District – Aug. 26

Philadelphia

Philadelphia City School District – Sept. 3