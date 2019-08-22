For some students, especially those in college, the school year is already in session. Meanwhile, for others, the first days of elementary, middle and high school are only days or weeks away.
When does the first bell of the new school year ring for the schools in your area? Here is a list of start dates for the largest school districts in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.
When Does School Start in Pennsylvania?
Berks County
- Reading School District – Sept. 5
- Boyertown Area School District – Aug. 26
- Wilson School District – Aug. 26
- Governor Mifflin School District – Aug. 26
- Exeter Township School District – Aug. 26
Bucks County
- Central Bucks School District – Sept. 3
- Council Rock School District
- Sept. 3 for Kindergarten through 6th grade
- Sept. 4 for ALL students
- Neshaminy School District – Aug. 28
- Pennridge School District – Sept. 3
Chester County
- Downingtown Area School District – Aug. 26
- West Chester Area School District – Aug. 26
- Tredyffrin-Easttown School District
- Aug. 26 for 1st through 12th grade
- Sept. 3 for ALL students
- Coatesville Area School District - Aug. 26
- Owen J. Roberts School District - Aug. 26
Delaware County
- Upper Darby School District – Aug. 26
- School District of Haverford Township – Sept. 3
- Ridley School District – Aug. 27
- William Penn School District – Sept. 4
- Garnet Valley School District – Sept. 3
Lehigh County
- Allentown City School District – Sept. 3
- Parkland School District – Sept. 3
- East Penn School District – Aug. 26
- Whitehall-Coplay School District – Aug. 26
- Southern Lehigh School District – Aug. 26
Montgomery County
- North Penn School District – Sept. 3
- Lower Merion School District
- Sept. 3 for 1st through 12th grades
- Sept. 5 for Kindergarten
- Abington School District – Sept. 3
- Spring-Ford Area School District – Aug. 26
- Norristown Area School District – Sept. 3
Northampton County
- Bethlehem Area School District – Aug. 26
- Easton Area School District – Aug. 26
- Northampton Area School District – Aug. 26
- Nazareth Area School District – Aug. 26
Philadelphia
- Philadelphia City School District – Sept. 3
- Canon-McMillan School District – Aug. 26
- Trinity Area School District – Sept. 3
- McGuffey School District – Aug. 26
When Does School Start in New Jersey?Atlantic County
- Egg Harbor Township School District – Sept. 5
- Atlantic City School District – Sept. 5
- Pleasantville Public School District – Sept. 5
- Hammonton School District – Sept. 3
- Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District – Sept. 3
- Lenape Regional High School District – Sept. 3
- Pemberton Township School District – Setp. 5
- Evesham Township School District
- Sept. 3 for Kindergarten through 8th grade
- Sept. 5 for Preschool
- Mount Laurel Township School District – Sept. 4
- Burlington Township Board of Education – Sept. 6
- Moorestown Township Public School District – Sept. 3
- Cherry Hill School District – Sept. 3
- Camden City Public Schools – Sept. 5
- Gloucester Township School District – Sept. 4
- Winslow Township School District – Sept. 5
- Pennsauken Public Schools – Sept. 4
- Ocean City School District – Sept. 5
Cumberland County
- Vineland Public School District – Sept. 5
- Bridgeton City School District – Sept. 9
- Millville School District – Sept. 4
- Upper Deerfield Township School District – Sept. 5
- Commercial Township School District – Sept. 6
Gloucester County
- Washington Township School District – Sept. 5
- Monroe Township School District (Williamstown) – Sept. 5
- Deptford Township School District
- Sept. 4 for Kindergarten through 12th grade
- Sept. 9 for Pre-K
- West Deptford School District – Sept. 4
- Kingsway Regional School District – Sept. 4
Mercer County
- Trenton Public School District – Sept. 9
- Hamilton Township School District (Hamilton) – Sept. 4
- West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional School District – Sept. 5
- East Windsor Regional School District – Sept. 5
- Lawrence Township Public School District – Sept. 5
Ocean County
- Toms River Regional School District – Sept. 3
- Brick Township Public School District – Sept. 4
- Jackson Township School District – Sept. 5
- Lacey Township School District – Sept. 4
Salem County
- Carneys Point School District – Sept. 5
- Salem County Vocational Technical School District – Sept. 5
When Does School Begin in Delaware?Kent County
- Caesar Rodney School District – Aug. 26
- Capital School District – Sept. 5
- Lake Forest School District – Aug. 26
- Red Clay Consolidated School District
- Aug. 26 for 1st, 6th, and 9th grades
- Aug. 27 for ALL students
- Appoquinimink School District
- Sept. 3 for Kindergarten through 9th grades
- Sept. 4 for 10th through 12th grades
- Sept. 5 for Pre-K
- Colonial School District
- Aug. 26 for 1st through 9th grades, Kindergarten (A-L)
- Aug. 27 for 10th through 12th grades
- Aug. 28 for Kindergarten (M-Z)
- Indian River School District – Sept. 5
- Cape Henlopen School District – Sept. 3
- Milford School District – Aug. 29
- Seaford School District – Aug. 26 for Pre-K, Kindergarten, 3rd, 6th and 9th grades | Aug. 27 for ALL students
When Do Area Colleges and Universities Start Classes?Pennsylvania
- Penn State University – Aug. 26
- University of Pittsburgh – Aug. 26
- Temple University – Aug. 26
- University of Pennsylvania – Aug. 27
- La Salle University – Aug. 26
- West Chester University of Pennsylvania – Aug. 26
- Indiana University of Pennsylvania – Aug. 26
- Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania – Aug. 26
- Community College of Philadelphia – Sept. 3
- Millersville University of Pennsylvania – Aug. 26
- St. Joseph’s University – Aug. 26
- Montgomery County Community College – Aug. 28
- Widener University – Aug. 26
- Neumann University – Aug. 26
- Villanova University – Aug. 26
- The College of New Jersey – Aug. 27
- New Jersey Institute of Technology – Sept. 3
- Montclair State University – Sept. 4
- Rowan University – Sept. 3
- Rutgers University – Sept. 3
- Brookdale Community College – Sept. 5
- Ramapo College – Sept. 4
- Stockton University – Sept. 4
- Princeton University – Sept. 11
- Stevens Institute of Technology – Aug. 26
- Mercer County Community College – Sept. 3
- Monmouth University – Sept. 4
- Delaware State University – Aug. 26
- Wilmington University – Sept. 3
- University of Delaware – Aug. 27