Grab your fork and knife!

Tuesday is National Pancake Day at IHOP. Diners can enjoy a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at participating locations. In exchange, customers will be asked to consider making a donation to give to local children's hospital and health organizations to help kids battling critical illnesses.

Since 2006, IHOP has raised close to $30 million for community charities. This year's goal is to raise $5 million, according to the IHOP website.

Check here to look up the closest IHOP. Offer is only valid for dine-in customers.

Wild Food Crazes: Tide Pod Doughnuts

