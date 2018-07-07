Protestors are camped outside of Philadelphia City Hall on this Saturday morning, demanding that Philadelphia stop sharing certain information with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and that ICE shut down Berks County Residential Facility.

Cardstock signs and painted bedsheets calling for the end of ICE adorned the front of Philadelphia’s City Hall after protesters moved away from the ICE offices on 8th and Cherry streets in order to make more direct demands to Mayor Kenney.

Protesters relocated Friday after nearly 30 people were detained and issued citations for allegedly refusing to move out of the walkways in front of ICE offices on Thursday.

Since the move, protesters have refocused their efforts and are now concentrating on their demand that Philadelphia end an agreement with the Department of Homeland Security that gives ICE access to city arrest and arraignment records filed in the Preliminary Arraignment Reporting System, commonly known as PARS.

“We want to take this straight to the top and meet with the mayor and city council every day until Mayor Kenney meets the demands of this occupation,” Project Liberation, one of the groups organizing the protest said in a statement on Facebook. “We simply will occupy this space until Mayor Kenney ends the disgusting Pars agreement.”

The PARS agreement is set to expire in August 31, but city officials can choose whether or not to resign it. Mayor Kenney believes the issue of whether or not to resign could threaten ongoing litigation over Philadelphia’s status as a sanctuary city.

“The City’s Welcoming City litigation against the Department of Justice is not over, as the DOJ still has the option to appeal. We are careful in our interactions with ICE while the litigation is pending because the decision has had national implications, including for other welcoming cities,” Kenney said in a statement on behalf of the city.

Despite these potential bureaucratic complications, Kenney sympathized with the protesters.

“The frustration I have is that I can’t abolish ICE. If I could I would. I don’t agree with ICE. It’s sad but I agree with the protesters,” Kenney said.

In addition to their demand that Kenney end the PARS agreement, protesters are pressing for the closure of an immigrant family detention center in Berks County. They plan to remain outside City Hall and have put out a call for supplies, including vegan food, sleeping bags and yoga mats, on their Facebook page.

Kenney said that the protesters are welcome to remain outside City Hall, as long as they follow the law. He plans to make a decision on the PARS agreement before the August 31 deadline.