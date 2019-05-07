What to Know A water main break along Bridge Street in Philadelphia has closed a ramp from Interstate 95.

Drivers can't use the off-ramp from I-95 onto Bridge Street as crews make repairs.

Drivers can exit I-95 at Aramingo Avenue and continue onto Aramingo Avenue to Bridge Street.

If you get off a section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia’s Bridesburg section expect to need some extra time as crews repair a water main break.

The Philadelphia Water Department closed the ramp from southbound I-95 to Bridge Street/Harbison Avenue on Monday following the break, PennDOT and PWD announced.

“During the operation, motorists will be directed to continue south on I-95, exit at Aramingo Avenue and continue on Aramingo Avenue to Bridge Street. Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur,” PennDOT said in a news release.

PWD also closed the section of Bridge Street under I-95 from Tacony to James streets.

The closures remained in place for the Tuesday morning commute.

There is no timetable for when repairs will be completed and the roadway will reopen.