An overturned rental truck closed busy Interstate 95 Thursday afternoon.

The Penske truck flipped on I-95 north near Broad Street in South Philadelphia shortly before 1 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police said.

All northbound lanes are closed as the truck wound up across all lanes approaching the Walt Whitman Bridge, police said. The force of the wreck tore most of the top of the truck off and caused ebris to fall onto the roadway.

Police forced drivers off on Exit 19 (Packer Avenue/Walt Whitman Bridge). Expect delays in the area.

No word yet on possible injuries.





