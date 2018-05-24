Box Truck Flips on I-95, Blocking Highway in South Philly - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x
NBC10 In Motion

NBC10 In Motion

Making your way in the big city and beyond

Box Truck Flips on I-95, Blocking Highway in South Philly

Overturned box truck block Interstate 95 northbound approaching the Walt Whitman Bridge

By Dan Stamm

Published 35 minutes ago | Updated 14 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Box Truck Flips on I-95, Blocking Highway in South Philly
    SkyForce10

    An overturned rental truck closed busy Interstate 95 Thursday afternoon.

    The Penske truck flipped on I-95 north near Broad Street in South Philadelphia shortly before 1 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police said.

    All northbound lanes are closed as the truck wound up across all lanes approaching the Walt Whitman Bridge, police said. The force of the wreck tore most of the top of the truck off and caused ebris to fall onto the roadway.

    Police forced drivers off on Exit 19 (Packer Avenue/Walt Whitman Bridge). Expect delays in the area.

    No word yet on possible injuries.


      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices