Crews Rescue Person From Flipped SUV on I-95

An SUV overturned in a multi-vehicle wreck that left traffic snarled along Interstate 95 northbound Friday morning.

The wreck closed all but one northbound lanes near Ridley Park, just after the Blue Route, around 7 a.m. At some points all lanes were closed.

Crews rescued a person who was trapped in the flipped vehicle.

Expect traffic troubles in the area. Despite the crash being cleared by 8 a.m., traffic backed up all the way into Delaware as travel speeds dropped into the single digits, NBC10 First Alert Traffic reporter Jessica Boyington said.



