Crews Rescue Person From Flipped SUV on I-95 - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Crews Rescue Person From Flipped SUV on I-95

By Dan Stamm

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 7 minutes ago

    SkyForce10

    An SUV overturned in a multi-vehicle wreck that left traffic snarled along Interstate 95 northbound Friday morning.

    The wreck closed all but one northbound lanes near Ridley Park, just after the Blue Route, around 7 a.m. At some points all lanes were closed.

    Crews rescued a person who was trapped in the flipped vehicle.

    Expect traffic troubles in the area. Despite the crash being cleared by 8 a.m., traffic backed up all the way into Delaware as travel speeds dropped into the single digits, NBC10 First Alert Traffic reporter Jessica Boyington said.


      

