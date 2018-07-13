It’s time to plan ahead for your next travels into Center City, as the I-76 West ramp to 30th Street will be closing Saturday, July 21 for four weeks. Repairing and resurfacing operations will take place through mid-August, PennDOT announced.

I-76 West motorists will be detoured to exit at South Street, turn right onto South Street, left on 22nd Street and then left on Market Street to reach 30th Street. The construction area will cause slowdowns, so drivers are encouraged to prepare in advance.

The Chestnut Street Bridge over the Schuylkill River is part of PennDOT’s $103.6 million rehabilitation project. Seven other structures in the area, including the I-76 westbound ramp to 30th Street and the Walnut Street on-ramp to eastbound I-76 at 30th Street are part of the project, which is scheduled to finish in the fall of 2020.

Motorists can find more information about the full project by clicking here.