Deadly Crash Closes New Jersey Interstate for Hours - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Deadly Crash Closes New Jersey Interstate for Hours

Drivers were warned to expect delays as New Jersey troopers investigates deadly crash in Hamilton Township

By Dan Stamm

Published 4 hours ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    A crash caused all lanes of Interstate 295 northbound to be closed between Sloan Avenue and Route 1. The right shoulder squeezes by. 

    A deadly crash closed a stretch of Interstate 295 in New Jersey Wednesday morning for hours as state troopers investigated.

    The wreck near milepost 66.1 caused traffic trouble on I-295 northbound between Sloan Avenue (Exit 65) and U.S. Route 1 (Exit 67) in Hamilton Township, Mercer County around 6:30 a.m.

    At least one person died, New Jersey State Police said. No word yet on any injuries to others.

    All lanes were closed and the shoulder sporadically got by as traffic backed up to a near stop behind the crash scene. Troopers warned motorists to expect major delays.

    The scene was cleared before 11 a.m.

    Route 1, U.S. Route 206 or state Route 29 served as alternate routes.

