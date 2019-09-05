NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Brittney Shipp is tracking Hurricane Dorian as it heads toward the Carolinas. The storm is expected to effect our area beaches on Friday.

What to Know As Hurricane Dorian moves north, the impact of the storm is being felt along the Jersey shore and Delaware beaches.

Dorian's outer bands could bring dangerous rip currents, strong wind gusts, heavy rain and minor coastal flooding to our region.

The impact on our region won't come anywhere close to the destruction left in the Bahamas or effects on the Carolinas.

As Hurricane Dorian stormed up the East Coast toward the Carolinas Thursday, the effects of the storm were already being felt along the New Jersey and Delaware coastlines.

The effects in our region will be far less severe than what was experienced in the Bahamas, and is currently being felt in the southeastern U.S.

As the eye of the storm packing 110 mph winds moves north at around 8 mph, the effects could increase for folks along the Delaware beaches and Jersey shore. But, it will only graze our region.

Here is what we expect Dorian to bring to our area (Updated Thursday morning):

Dorian Churns Up the Surf, Brings High Rip Current Risk to New Jersey and Delaware

The predicted path of Dorian keeps the storm well off the coasts of New Jersey and Delaware, but still brings a high rip current risk that is already in place Thursday.

Anyone who goes into the Atlantic Ocean will face dangerous conditions, the National Weather Service warned.

"Stay out of the surf," the weather service said. "If you are ever caught in a rip current, relax and float. Do not swim against the current. If possible, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help."

Since it's after Labor Day, there are far fewer lifeguards, if any, standing guard.

What to Expect From Dorian at the Delaware Beaches

The rip current risk should remain in place into Friday as the storm gets closer to our area. The dangerous seas include areas along the Delaware Bay and Atlantic Ocean. Hurricane Warnings are in effect well off shore.

Hurricane Dorian Moves Toward the Carolinas

Hurricane Dorian is set to make its second landfall in North Carolina in the upcoming hours, threatening the comminunity with a storm surge. (Published 2 hours ago)

A tropical storm warning has is already in effect Thursday for Fenwick Island in southern Delaware.

Clouds from Dorian will build throughout Thursday. Bands of rain from Dorian could arrive overnight into Friday. The rain is expected to be heavy at times -- picking up during the day -- and brings a threat of minor coastal flooding.

Strong winds should gust between 30 to 50 mph.

Beach erosion is also a significant concern, especially at beaches susceptible to erosion.

The high on Friday is expected to top out in the low-to-mid 70s.

What to Expect From Dorian at the Jersey Shore

As in Delaware, the impacts of Dorian will be felt along the Jersey coast.

Clouds move in Thursday before rain is expected to arrive overnight. The rain could pick up steam Friday afternoon.

Winds are expected to reach 30 to 50 mph with heavy rain at times as the outer bands of the hurricane lash the Jersey shore.

Minor coastal flooding and significant beach erosion are also concerns.

The high on Friday is expected to top out in the low 70s.

Once Dorian Passes Our Region

Expect the sun to return on Saturday as temps push up to around 80 degrees along the coast.

Keep checking back with the NBC10 Weather Team on air, online and download our app for the latest on Dorian as the storm moves closer to our region.