Hundreds of Philadelphians Apply to Join New School Board

By NBC10 Staff

Published at 5:32 PM EST on Feb 22, 2018

    Philadelphia has released the names of applicants and nominees to the new school board.

    It comprises several hundred people who will be whittled down to just 27 on Monday. From there, Mayor Jim Kenney will appoint a new, nine-member board of education.

    The vote on Monday will follow a public meeting open to all residents and stakeholders. The complete list can be seen here.

    In March, Kenney will announce his final appointments. New member orientation starts in April, with the new board assuming control of the Philadelphia School District in July.

    The former School Reform Commission voted in November to dissolve itself after more than 15 years of state oversight. 

    "Since the imposition of this body, Philadelphians have been without direct control and accountability," Kenney said at the time. "The time is right to return the School District of Philadelphia to local control and accountability."



