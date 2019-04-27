Hundreds 'Attend' Philly's Bizarre, Mysterious 'Furnace Party'

Attend they did.

No one knew exactly what to expect, but the itch of curiosity struck hundreds of Philadelphians as they turned out at an empty lot for what has been deemed the "Steel Furnace" party.

The party was the manifestation of one of the oddest events in recent Philadelphia history as people heeded the call of a bizarre, memorable letter that spawned the entire craze. "Do attend," the writer implored in a leaflet stuck in doors of Fairmount and Brewerytown.

Photo credit: David Chang

The craze of the "Steel Furnace" party began in mid-February.

Photos of the letter were repeatedly posted by several Reddit users who claimed an unidentified person was leaving copies of it in mailboxes and passing it around to residents.

"This is to inform you that all the food ate since first grade is alive in your body, especially the dead animal remains or meat since it was cooked alive and is alive in your body," the letter read. "Anywhere it goes now, you must go with it. That's 365 days a year from first grade to now."

The letter featured more incoherent rambling, warning the reader that the only way to "save yourself from the every which a way of being burned alive" is to "become a solid steel statue by place yourself under anesthesia."

The letter then referred to a "steel furnace" where "metal can be melted and the bodies of people and animals mixed with the metal to become steel unable to be hurt."

It ended by stating that a meeting on the "building of a steel furnace" would take place at noon on April 27, 2019, in a vacant lot on 27th Street and Girard Avenue.

"What we need is a bulldozer to dig some ditches and steel furnace equipment," the letter stated. "Do attend."

Joel Todd, the East Falls man behind a website dedicated to the Steel Furnace, said friends from his college days at Drexel University were coming from all over the country for the party.

He said he didn't know who wrote the letter, but he was excited about what's come from it.

"I used to have a big social life, but I just had a kid," Todd said. "I'm looking for things to keep me busy, but still jealous of my single friends. I saw on Reddit all the memes and jokes, and I knew I had to do something."

The letter definitely sparked an endless supply of memes, a subreddit, a Facebook event and even its own location on Google Maps.