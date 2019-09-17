Police Find Human Remains in Storage Unit in Philly While Searching for Woman Missing Since 2003 - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Police Find Human Remains in Storage Unit in Philly While Searching for Woman Missing Since 2003

The remains were found in a storage unit Monday near Westmoreland Street and Frankford Avenue

By David Chang

Published 26 minutes ago

    Police found human remains in a Philadelphia storage unit while searching for a Pennsylvania woman who went missing 16 years ago.

    The remains were found in a storage unit Monday near Westmoreland Street and Frankford Avenue. The officers who made the discovery were acting on a tip they recently received on the possible location of a woman from Montoursville, Pennsylvania, who went missing in 2003.

    Police have not yet revealed whether the remains are of the missing woman. They also have not yet released the woman’s identity. 

    Montoursville is located approximately 174 miles from Philadelphia.

    A person of interest is currently in custody and being questioned. No charges have been filed however.

    This story is developing. Check back for updates.

      

