At least one building has collapsed as a massive fire continues to rip through multiple buildings on a block in Dover, New Jersey,

The stubborn fire on Warren Street continued to rage after gutting one building, causing it to collapse. A second building has partially collapsed.

Multiple fire departments are responding and struggling to contain the blaze, which was at seven alarms by 5:30 p.m. Tanker trucks were being brought in to help firefighters with the dwindling water supply.

The mayor says the fire started in the basement of a luncheonette and then went up and on to other nearby buildings. He says no one was injured, but the fire has dealt a devastating blow to the community.

"Now we have residents who are going to be displaced," said Mayor James Dodd. "Our local businesses are struggling to do well. We're in the middle of developing our downtown area, it's undergoing a complete renovation so it couldn't have come at a worse time."

At least six businesses have been destroyed, and buildings have been evacuated in the Morris County community about 30 miles west of New York City.