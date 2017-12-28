How to Help the Homeless in the Bitter Cold - NBC 10 Philadelphia
How to Help the Homeless in the Bitter Cold

Published at 4:56 PM EST on Dec 28, 2017

    Here's a list of services to help the homeless. Keep these numbers handy in case you see someone who needs help in the bitter cold.

    In Philadelphia, call the homeless outreach hotline: 215-232-1984 or 1-877-222-1984.

    Or click here for more information. 

    In the rest of Pennsylvania: Call 211

    Or click here for a list of shelters by county.

    In Camden, call 211 or (856) 757-7689.

    Click here for more shelters and information. 

    In the rest of New Jersey, call 211

    Or click here for more information. 

    In Delaware, call 211

    Or click here for more information.

