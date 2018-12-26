How Coast Guard Recruits Got South Jersey Love for Christmas

For two tired Coast Guard recruits, a short getaway from the long hours of training and academia includes an always-welcome home-cooked meal. NBC10 was lucky enough to see how cherished such a mean can be.

With days that can span 17 hours, U.S. Coast Guard recruits admittedly have a busy and tiring routine.

"These recruits are exhausted," Coast Guard Chief Warrant Officer John Edwards said. "There's hands-on training, we get them up at 5 a.m., they're staying up 'til 10 at night."

But a gift by 120 South Jersey families gave nearly 400 recruits a much-needed reprieve from their duties as the families opened up their homes and welcomed them in for Christmas.

Operation Fireside is a tradition made possible through a partnership between the Coast Guard and the American Red Cross. In Cape May, which has the fifth-largest Coast Guard base in the nation, this partnership has brought together recruits and families for Christmas for the last 36 years.

"The coast guard's a family. It's not just a service," said Joe Orlando, a Vietnam veteran who together with his wife Hilda welcomed Kyle Watling and Jacob Jefko into their home.

Watling said he appreciated the company and the conversation, especially since the Colorado native has not been able to see his family for some time.

At the Orlando home, he and Jefko were able to enjoy some small measures of comfort, like a home-cooked meal, the ability to call their families and even being able to take off their boots midday for the first time in seven weeks.

"It is, it's nice," Jefko said, laughing at how much he appreciated that little luxury for his feet.

"It's such a weird feeling for someone to give up their time on Christmas to let strangers in the door. It's such a weird concept to me," Watling said has he and Jefko sat on the Orlandos' couch. "I'd never thought about it until now that it's happening. It's pretty cool."

For the Orlandos, who have participated in Operation Fireside for the last 20 years, it's the ability to make these recruits feel at home and appreciated that makes it all worth it.

For the recruits, it's just the little pick-me-up they need to finish off their training.

"It definitely gives you a little more motivation to get through the week," Jefko said.

He and Watling now have only a little over a week of training left to complete.