How Much Snow Has Fallen Where You Are?

Heavy snow continues to fall across the region Wednesday and NBC10 First Alert Weather Team has snow totals as of early afternoon.

How much snow has fallen in your neighborhood?

The National Weather Service has put out its measurements of how much snow has fallen (in inches) as a nor'easter hit the region Tuesday into Wednesday. Note: These totals could be updated throughout the day. Refresh this page for updates.

This page was most recently updated at 1:30 p.m.

Pennsylvania

Philadelphia County

Philadelphia International Airport - 1.1

Berks County

Birdsboro - 2

Huffs Church - 7.3

Near Mohnton - 2.7

Near Mohrsville - 3.6

Near Reading - 2.2

Bucks County

Bensalem - 3

Calfont - 1.5

Doylestown - 1.7

Penndel - 1

Perkasie - 4

Quakertown - 3

Riegelsville - 0.2

Springtown - 6.9

West Rockhill Township - 5

Chester County

Atglen - 1.5

Chester Springs - 2.9

East Nantmeal Township - 4.5

Exton - 3

Glenmoore - 1.5

Nottingham - 2.2

West Caln Township - 4.6

Near West Grove - 1

Delaware County

Chadds Ford - 1.1

Thornton - 1.5

Lehigh County

Near Allentown - 4.5

Emmaus - 5

Germansville - 1.5

Lehigh Valley International Airport - 2.1

New Tripoli - 4

Zionsville - 6.1

Montgomery County

Eagleville - 1.7

Graterford - 4.4

Near Green Lane - 4.2

Pottstown - 6

Schwenksville - 3.5



Spring Mount - 4.8

Northampton County

Bethlehem - 0.9

Hellertown 2

Martins Creek - 2

North Catasauqua - 1.2

Poconos

Lehighton - 3

Mount Pocono - 2.5

Tobyhanna - 3

New Jersey

Atlantic County

Atlantic City International Airport - Trace

Burlington County

Cinnaminson Township - 0.9

Moorestown - 2

Mount Holly WFO - 0.9

Mount Laurel - 1.7

Medford Lakes - 1

Southampton Township - 2

Camden County

Lindenwold - 1.3

Mount Ephraim - 1

Near Somerdale - 2.5

Voorhees - 1

Cumberland County

Vineland - 0.5

Gloucester County

East Greenwich Township - 1

Mantua - 1.5

Near Turnersville - 0.8

Mercer County

Ewing - 0.6

Near Hopewell Township - 0.2

Near Pennington - 0.8

Trenton - 1

Ocean County

Naar Lacey Township - 1.3

Near Lakehurst - 1.3

Point Pleasant Beach - 1

Delaware

New Castle County