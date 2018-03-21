How Much Snow Has Fallen Where You Are? - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Nor'easter Brings Snow, Flooding
NBC10 First Alert Severe Weather Central

NBC10 First Alert Severe Weather Central

How Much Snow Has Fallen Where You Are?

Here's the latest totals for dozens of communities across the Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey.

By NBC10 Staff

Published 22 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    Midday Snow Totals in Pennsylvania

    Heavy snow continues to fall across the region Wednesday and NBC10 First Alert Weather Team has snow totals as of early afternoon.

    (Published 3 minutes ago)

    How much snow has fallen in your neighborhood?

    The National Weather Service has put out its measurements of how much snow has fallen (in inches) as a nor'easter hit the region Tuesday into Wednesday. Note: These totals could be updated throughout the day. Refresh this page for updates. 

    This page was most recently updated at 1:30 p.m.

    Pennsylvania

    Philadelphia County

    • Philadelphia International Airport - 1.1

    Berks County

    • Birdsboro - 2
    • Huffs Church - 7.3
    • Near Mohnton - 2.7
    • Near Mohrsville - 3.6
    • Near Reading - 2.2

    Bucks County

    • Bensalem - 3
    • Calfont - 1.5
    • Doylestown - 1.7
    • Penndel - 1
    • Perkasie - 4
    • Quakertown - 3
    • Riegelsville - 0.2
    • Springtown - 6.9
    • West Rockhill Township - 5

    Chester County

    • Atglen - 1.5
    • Chester Springs - 2.9
    • East Nantmeal Township - 4.5
    • Exton - 3
    • Glenmoore - 1.5
    • Nottingham - 2.2
    • West Caln Township - 4.6
    • Near West Grove - 1

    Delaware County

    • Chadds Ford - 1.1
    • Thornton - 1.5

    Lehigh County

    • Near Allentown - 4.5
    • Emmaus - 5
    • Germansville - 1.5
    • Lehigh Valley International Airport - 2.1
    • New Tripoli - 4
    • Zionsville - 6.1

    Montgomery County

    • Eagleville - 1.7
    • Graterford - 4.4
    • Near Green Lane - 4.2
    • Pottstown - 6
    • Schwenksville - 3.5
    • Spring Mount - 4.8

    Northampton County

    • Bethlehem - 0.9
    • Hellertown 2
    • Martins Creek - 2
    • North Catasauqua - 1.2

    Poconos

    • Lehighton - 3
    • Mount Pocono - 2.5
    • Tobyhanna - 3

    New Jersey

    Atlantic County

    • Atlantic City International Airport - Trace

    Burlington County

    • Cinnaminson Township - 0.9
    • Moorestown - 2
    • Mount Holly WFO - 0.9
    • Mount Laurel - 1.7
    • Medford Lakes - 1
    • Southampton Township - 2

    Camden County

    • Lindenwold - 1.3
    • Mount Ephraim - 1
    • Near Somerdale - 2.5
    • Voorhees - 1

    Cumberland County

    • Vineland - 0.5

    Gloucester County

    • East Greenwich Township - 1
    • Mantua - 1.5
    • Near Turnersville - 0.8

    Mercer County

    • Ewing - 0.6
    • Near Hopewell Township - 0.2
    • Near Pennington - 0.8
    • Trenton - 1

    Ocean County

    • Naar Lacey Township - 1.3
    • Near Lakehurst - 1.3
    • Point Pleasant Beach - 1

    Delaware

    New Castle County

    • Near Barksdale - 1.5
    • Greenville - 0.7
    • New Castle County Airport - 1.4
    • Newark - 1.5
    • Tallyville - 1.5

      

