How Much Snow Has Fallen Where You Are?

How much snow has fallen in your neighborhood?
The National Weather Service has put out its measurements of how much snow has fallen (in inches) as a nor'easter hit the region Tuesday into Wednesday. Note: These totals could be updated throughout the day. Refresh this page for updates.
This page was most recently updated at 1:30 p.m.
Pennsylvania
Philadelphia County
- Philadelphia International Airport - 1.1
Berks County
- Birdsboro - 2
- Huffs Church - 7.3
- Near Mohnton - 2.7
- Near Mohrsville - 3.6
- Near Reading - 2.2
Bucks County
- Bensalem - 3
- Calfont - 1.5
- Doylestown - 1.7
- Penndel - 1
- Perkasie - 4
- Quakertown - 3
- Riegelsville - 0.2
- Springtown - 6.9
- West Rockhill Township - 5
Chester County
- Atglen - 1.5
- Chester Springs - 2.9
- East Nantmeal Township - 4.5
- Exton - 3
- Glenmoore - 1.5
- Nottingham - 2.2
- West Caln Township - 4.6
- Near West Grove - 1
Delaware County
- Chadds Ford - 1.1
- Thornton - 1.5
Lehigh County
- Near Allentown - 4.5
- Emmaus - 5
- Germansville - 1.5
- Lehigh Valley International Airport - 2.1
- New Tripoli - 4
- Zionsville - 6.1
Montgomery County
- Eagleville - 1.7
- Graterford - 4.4
- Near Green Lane - 4.2
- Pottstown - 6
- Schwenksville - 3.5
- Spring Mount - 4.8
Northampton County
- Bethlehem - 0.9
- Hellertown 2
- Martins Creek - 2
- North Catasauqua - 1.2
Poconos
- Lehighton - 3
- Mount Pocono - 2.5
- Tobyhanna - 3
New Jersey
Atlantic County
- Atlantic City International Airport - Trace
Burlington County
- Cinnaminson Township - 0.9
- Moorestown - 2
- Mount Holly WFO - 0.9
- Mount Laurel - 1.7
- Medford Lakes - 1
- Southampton Township - 2
Camden County
- Lindenwold - 1.3
- Mount Ephraim - 1
- Near Somerdale - 2.5
- Voorhees - 1
Cumberland County
- Vineland - 0.5
Gloucester County
- East Greenwich Township - 1
- Mantua - 1.5
- Near Turnersville - 0.8
Mercer County
- Ewing - 0.6
- Near Hopewell Township - 0.2
- Near Pennington - 0.8
- Trenton - 1
Ocean County
- Naar Lacey Township - 1.3
- Near Lakehurst - 1.3
- Point Pleasant Beach - 1
Delaware
New Castle County
- Near Barksdale - 1.5
- Greenville - 0.7
- New Castle County Airport - 1.4
- Newark - 1.5
- Tallyville - 1.5