How Much Snow Has Fallen Where You Are?

Some saw inches, some saw none.

By NBC10 Staff

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 13 minutes ago

    How much snow has fallen in your neighborhood?

    The National Weather Service has put out its measurements of how much snow has fallen (in inches) as a nor'easter brushed by the region Tuesday. Note: These totals could be updated throughout the day. Refresh this page for updates. 

    Pennsylvania

    Philadelphia County

    • Philadelphia International Airport - Trace

    Berks County

    • Reading - 0.3

    Bucks County

    • Hilltown - 1.5
    • Plumsteadville - 0.3
    • Riegelsville - 0.2

    Chester County

    • Nottingham - 0.5
    • West Goshen - 0.8

    Delaware County

    • Wayne - 1.2

    Lehigh County

    • Allentown - 0.9
    • Germansville - 1.7
    • Lehigh Valley International Airport - 0.4
    • New Tripoli - 2.2
    • Washington Township - 2.8

    Northampton County

    • Delps - 2.8
    • North Catasauqua - 0.8

    Poconos

    • Albrightsville - 3.3
    • Coolbaugh - 4.4
    • Tobyhanna - 3


    New Jersey

    Atlantic County

    • Atlantic City International Airport - 0.2

    Burlington County

    • Mount Holly - 0.5
    • Medford Lakes - 01

    Mercer County

    • Trenton - 0.5

    Ocean County

    • Little Egg Harbor Township - 1
    • Mystic Island - 1.5
    • Toms River - 0.8
    • Waretown - 2

    Delaware

    New Castle County

    • New Castle County Airport - Trace

      

