How Much Snow Has Fallen Where You Are?

How much snow has fallen in your neighborhood?
The National Weather Service has put out its measurements of how much snow has fallen (in inches) as a nor'easter brushed by the region Tuesday. Note: These totals could be updated throughout the day. Refresh this page for updates.
Pennsylvania
Philadelphia County
- Philadelphia International Airport - Trace
Berks County
- Reading - 0.3
Bucks County
- Hilltown - 1.5
- Plumsteadville - 0.3
- Riegelsville - 0.2
Chester County
- Nottingham - 0.5
- West Goshen - 0.8
Delaware County
- Wayne - 1.2
Lehigh County
- Allentown - 0.9
- Germansville - 1.7
- Lehigh Valley International Airport - 0.4
- New Tripoli - 2.2
- Washington Township - 2.8
Northampton County
- Delps - 2.8
- North Catasauqua - 0.8
Poconos
- Albrightsville - 3.3
- Coolbaugh - 4.4
- Tobyhanna - 3
New Jersey
Atlantic County
- Atlantic City International Airport - 0.2
Burlington County
- Mount Holly - 0.5
- Medford Lakes - 01
Mercer County
- Trenton - 0.5
Ocean County
- Little Egg Harbor Township - 1
- Mystic Island - 1.5
- Toms River - 0.8
- Waretown - 2
Delaware
New Castle County
- New Castle County Airport - Trace