How Much Snow Has Fallen Where You Are?

How much snow has fallen in your neighborhood?

The National Weather Service has put out its measurements of how much snow has fallen (in inches) as a nor'easter brushed by the region Tuesday. Note: These totals could be updated throughout the day. Refresh this page for updates.

Pennsylvania

Philadelphia County

Philadelphia International Airport - Trace

Berks County

Reading - 0.3

Bucks County

Hilltown - 1.5

Plumsteadville - 0.3

Riegelsville - 0.2

Chester County

Nottingham - 0.5

West Goshen - 0.8

Delaware County

Wayne - 1.2

Lehigh County

Allentown - 0.9

Germansville - 1.7

Lehigh Valley International Airport - 0.4

New Tripoli - 2.2

Washington Township - 2.8

Northampton County

Delps - 2.8

North Catasauqua - 0.8

Poconos

Albrightsville - 3.3

Coolbaugh - 4.4

Tobyhanna - 3

New Jersey

Atlantic County

Atlantic City International Airport - 0.2

Burlington County

Mount Holly - 0.5

Medford Lakes - 01

Mercer County

Trenton - 0.5

Ocean County

Little Egg Harbor Township - 1

Mystic Island - 1.5

Toms River - 0.8

Waretown - 2

Delaware

New Castle County