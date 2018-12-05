How Much Snow Fell at the Jersey Shore? - NBC 10 Philadelphia
NBC10 First Alert Severe Weather Central

How Much Snow Fell at the Jersey Shore?

Check out these totals from the National Weather Service.

By NBC10 Staff

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 11 minutes ago

    Snow Falls at the Jersey Shore

    Snow is still coming down in Atlantic City, New Jersey. A few inches accumulated on the boardwalk, which may cause a rough evening commute for people at and near the Jersey Shore.

    A burst of snow hit South Jersey and the Jersey Shore Wednesday. Check out these totals from the National Weather Service. We will update this page as we receive new information from the National Weather Service.

    NEW JERSEY

    Atlantic County

    Absecon - 2.2

    Atlantic City - 2.8

    Brigantine - 7.5

    Corbin City - 2.8

    Egg Harbor Township - 5.5

    Galloway Township - 2.0

    Hammonton - 1.4

    Mays Landing - 2.0

    Pleasantville - 3.0

    Somers Point - 4.5

    Cape May County

    Beesley's Point - 5.0

    Belleplain - 2.0

    Marmora - 5.0

    Ocean City - 2.5

    Ocean View - 2.0

    Seaville - 3.0

    Tuckahoe - 2.5

    Cumberland County

    Vineland - 4.8
     

    Gloucester County

    Mantua Twp. - 2.0

    Mullica Hill - 2.0

    Newfield - 4.2

      

