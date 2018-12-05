How Much Snow Fell at the Jersey Shore?

A burst of snow hit South Jersey and the Jersey Shore Wednesday. Check out these totals from the National Weather Service. We will update this page as we receive new information from the National Weather Service.
NEW JERSEY
Atlantic County
Absecon - 2.2
Atlantic City - 2.8
Brigantine - 7.5
Corbin City - 2.8
Egg Harbor Township - 5.5
Galloway Township - 2.0
Hammonton - 1.4
Mays Landing - 2.0
Pleasantville - 3.0
Somers Point - 4.5
Cape May County
Beesley's Point - 5.0
Belleplain - 2.0
Marmora - 5.0
Ocean City - 2.5
Ocean View - 2.0
Seaville - 3.0
Tuckahoe - 2.5
Cumberland County
Vineland - 4.8
Gloucester County
Mantua Twp. - 2.0
Mullica Hill - 2.0
Newfield - 4.2