Here are some of the places where you can participate in service activities or otherwise celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Did we miss one? Email us here. We'll be updating this list over Black History Month.



PENNSYLVANIA

PHILADELPHIA

23rd annual Greater Philadelphia Martin Luther King Day of Service

Monday, Jan. 15 - Various locations

This annual event is the largest MLK service project in the nation. The Signature Site is at Girard College where 150 projects will be undertaken. Register for that event or any other here.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Citywide Sculptures

Anytime through February 28 - Nine sites around Philadelphia

Comcast NBCUniversal launched a community art project along with students from Philadelphia schools to create nine sculptures of Dr. King. They're on display in nine spots around the city through the end of February. The sites: The Comcast Center Plaza, the African American Museum, the Betsy Ross House, City Hall, The Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, Philadelphia Museum of Art, Philadelphia School District Main Building, and Temple University. For more, visit here.

Make Greeting Cards for MANNA

Monday, Jan. 15 — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Philadelphia Museum of Art

The Museum will provide supplies and materials for this drop-in activity in which visitors will have the opportunity to engage in making greeting cards inspired by works on view and in the collection. In turn, MANNA will deliver the cards as a caring gesture to people who are experiencing nutritional risk due to illness. A volunteer from MANNA will coordinate the collection of cards and answer questions about its service.

Conversation of Kings: Strength to Love, a Call to Action

Monday, Jan. 15 — 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Philadelphia Museum of Art

Dive deeper into the work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a youth focused conversation on how his legacy can inspire today’s social movements.

GLENSIDE

Arcadia University's Martin Luther King Day of Service Repurposing, eWaste, and Shredding Event

Monday, Jan. 15 — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Arcadia University, Murphy Hall, 450 S. Easton Road

The university will once again collect gently used items to fulfill the wish lists of local nonprofit organizations during its MLK Day of Service Repurposing, eWaste, and Shredding event. Organizations include Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery and Delaware Counties, The Baby Bureau, VeteransMC, and ThrowBack thrift stores, Cradles to Crayons, Women's Humane Society, Salvation Army, Philly Paws, and Philadelphia Reads.





NEW JERSEY



CAMDEN

A Screening of the Film "Marshall"

Monday, Jan. 15 — 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. — Camden Conference Center at Camden County College, 601 Cooper St.

The screening surrounds U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall’s defending of a wrongly accused African American man in Connecticut prior to his winning the landmark case Brown v. Board of Education. During this event, free soul food will be provided to those in attendance. Additionally, there will be a panel discussion following the screening featuring Philadelphia Municipal Judge James M. DeLeon, New Jersey Attorney David Karbasian, and other community and legal experts.

WILLINGBORO



The Willingboro Public Library

Black History Gala

February 3 — 2 p.m.

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Zeta Delta Zeta Chapter and Willingboro Public Library will co-sponsor an afternoon of cultural activities featuring Universal African Dance & Drum and others.

African American Read-in-Chain

February 4 — 2 p.m.

Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc. and Willingboro Public Library will co-sponsor a celebration of African American literary creativity with read-aloud from African American authors.

DELAWARE



WILMINGTON

23rd Annual MLK Jr. Day of Service Community Clean up and March Monday, Jan. 15 — 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. — Parkway Academy – North at 304 S. Harrison Street

Participants in this event will be tasked with clean-up efforts in the Hedgevills section of Wilmington, followed by a March at 11:30 a.m.



