Loved ones are mourning a woman and her two grandchildren who were killed in a house fire in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia.

The fire started at a two-story rowhome on the 4200 block of North Reese Street around 1:15 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters were able to bring it under control at 2:23 p.m.

Fire officials say a woman and her two grandchildren were killed in the fire. The mother of the two victims had dropped them off at the home to be babysat earlier, officials said.

Neighbors said they heard the victims screaming during the fire and the home had no working smoke detectors.