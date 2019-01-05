Woman and 2 Grandchildren Killed in House Fire in Hunting Park - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

Woman and 2 Grandchildren Killed in House Fire in Hunting Park

By David Chang

Published 32 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Woman and 2 Grandchildren Killed in House Fire in Hunting Park

    Loved ones are mourning a woman and her two grandchildren who were killed in a house fire in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia.

    The fire started at a two-story rowhome on the 4200 block of North Reese Street around 1:15 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters were able to bring it under control at 2:23 p.m.

    Fire officials say a woman and her two grandchildren were killed in the fire. The mother of the two victims had dropped them off at the home to be babysat earlier, officials said.

    Neighbors said they heard the victims screaming during the fire and the home had no working smoke detectors.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices