Woman Killed, Firefighters Hurt in Fox Chase House Fire

A woman was killed while two firefighters were hurt in a house fire in Philadelphia’s Fox Chase neighborhood.
The fire started inside a home on the 7600 block of Verree Road at 6:22 p.m. Saturday. Responding firefighters went inside the home and found a woman on the second floor. The woman, who was between the ages of 70 and 72, was pronounced dead at the scene. The fire was later placed under control at 7:49 p.m.
Two firefighters also suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were both taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.
Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.