Woman Killed, Firefighters Hurt in Fox Chase House Fire

A woman died from her injuries while two firefighters are in stable condition following a house fire in the Fox Chase section of Philadelphia.

The fire started inside a home on the 7600 block of Verree Road at 6:22 p.m. Saturday. Responding firefighters went inside the home and found a woman on the second floor. The woman, who was between the ages of 70 and 72, was pronounced dead at the scene. The fire was later placed under control at 7:49 p.m.

Two firefighters also suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were both taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.