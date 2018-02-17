Woman Killed, Firefighters Hurt in Fox Chase House Fire - NBC 10 Philadelphia
DEVELOPING: 
Olympics Results, Video
OLY-PHILLY

Woman Killed, Firefighters Hurt in Fox Chase House Fire

The woman, who was between the ages of 70 and 72, was pronounced dead at the scene.

By David Chang

Published 2 hours ago

5 to Watch: Kenworthy & Co. Seeks a Sweep, Mr. GS Seeks Gold
5 to Watch: Kenworthy & Co. Seeks a Sweep, Mr. GS Seeks Gold
5 to Watch: Kenworthy & Co. Seeks a Sweep, Mr. GS Seeks Gold

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		78722
    2
    Germany    		94417
    3
    Canada    		55515
    Complete Olympics Coverage >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Woman Killed and Firefighters Hurt in Fox Chase Fire

    A woman died from her injuries while two firefighters are in stable condition following a house fire in the Fox Chase section of Philadelphia.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    A woman was killed while two firefighters were hurt in a house fire in Philadelphia’s Fox Chase neighborhood.

    The fire started inside a home on the 7600 block of Verree Road at 6:22 p.m. Saturday. Responding firefighters went inside the home and found a woman on the second floor. The woman, who was between the ages of 70 and 72, was pronounced dead at the scene. The fire was later placed under control at 7:49 p.m.

    Two firefighters also suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were both taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.

    Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices