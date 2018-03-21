Firefighters, Medics Hurt Responding to Deadly House Fire

A fire tore through a North Philadelphia home overnight leaving a man dead and four first responders hurt. The man died in the Berks Street home. The firefighters battling the blaze were treated for minor injuries and two paramedics suffered minor injuries when they crashed while responding to the scene. (Published 2 hours ago)

A fire tore through a North Philadelphia home overnight leaving a man dead and four first responders hurt. The man died in the Berks Street home. See More