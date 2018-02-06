The city is expecting millions of Eagles fans to attend Thursday's parade which could bring a big boost to local businesses. NBC10's Lauren Mayk spoke with a few about how they're preparing for the large crowds.

Throughout the region, thousands - if not millions - of Eagles fans are hurriedly finalizing their plans to attend Thursday’s victory parade.

If you live outside the region and are hoping to make a hotel reservation for Wednesday night, you better act fast.

A quick Google search Monday morning after the Eagles Super Bowl win found plenty of rooms for below market value. But my Tuesday afternoon, those prices had increased and many of the available rooms had disappeared altogether.

None of the rooms left cost less than $100. And the most expensive ones topped out at $609 for one night at Sonesta Downtown Philadelphia and $599 for the Inn at Penn in West Philly.

“Hotels are filling up. They are filling up fast,” Ed Grose, executive director of the Greater Philadelphia Hotel Association said. “We expect it to be a very good week” for businesses.

Hotel occupancy is around 90 percent, according to Visit Philadelphia. Much of that came from a three-day conference that already planned to be in town long before the Eagles' victory. But with the added demand, it’s now a mad dash to book those last available rooms.

“If people are traveling to Philadelphia for the parade, they still have some time to book but they should act fast,” Jenea Robinson from Visit Philadelphia said.

If playing the hotel lottery does not sound appealing, try AirBnb. But be warned: as of Tuesday afternoon, only 13 percent of rooms were still available for Wednesday night.

“This is great exposure for our city,” Grose said.

As for dinner reservations after Thursday’s grand finale, Open Table is offering up to 1,000 extra points for people who book in advance.

If sitting down to eat isn’t your thing, consider checking out one of the 40 food trucks that will be stationed near the parade route. Half of those trucks will be near 21st Street and Pennsylvania Avenue and another 20 will be at 20th and Winter streets near the Franklin Institute.

In addition to the food trucks, Philly Pretzel Factory plans to make more than 10,000 extra treats to sell inside their storefront at Broad and Passyunk and also on the sidewalks.

Many of the restaurants near the parade will offer first come, first served seating, including Urban Farmer at the Logan Hotel. Check out the views from the rooftop and relax near a firepit if you can snag one of those cozy seats.

More of a pub type? The Bishop’s Collar has you covered. The bar, located just two blocks from the Philadelphia Art Museum, will be offering beer outside on the sidewalk, as well inside the tavern.

Both Con Murphy’s Pub and TGI Fridays on the Parkway will open early and offer first come, first served seating.

While Bud Light is keeping its promise to buy beer for Eagles fans, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said he doesn't expect the crowd to be full of rowdy, drunken fans. Still, he asked fans not to come armed with alcohol.

"I would tell people do not bring backpacks of beer with you because they'll be taken from you," Kenney said.