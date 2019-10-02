Records Are Expected to Fall as Temps Push Into the 90s

NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Krystal Klei is tracking record-breaking temperatures in the 80s and 90s Wednesday. A cold front will move through with rain on Thursday, dropping temperatures to normal.

Highs are expected to be smashed Wednesday in Philadelphia, Trenton and Wilmington.

Showers accompany a cold front that will drop highs into the 60s for the rest of the week.

The calendar says October, but the weather feels like August.

Records are expected to fall around the Philadelphia region Wednesday as temps push into the 90s. With the humidity high, it will feel even hotter.

With records in Philadelphia (87), Trenton (88), Wilmington (88) and Reading (89) in the upper 80s and the 90s expected in each city, the records should fall. Only in Allentown could the record of 92 remain intact.

The heat and humidity won’t last as a cold front, bringing showers in some neighborhoods, passes through late Wednesday into Thursday, slowly bringing in cooler air.

Pumpkin Picking in Summerlike Heat

It is hotter than normal for farmers and pumpkin pickers at Linvilla Orchards outside Philadelphia. Workers and visitors of the orchard are sharing how they are staying safe in the heat. (Published 55 minutes ago)

The high on Thursday is only expected to be in the mid 60s. Highs in the 60s then last into Friday -- as winds kick up -- and Saturday before a warmup to the mid 70s on Sunday, making for a nice autumn weekend.

