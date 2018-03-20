2 Dead in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Horsham - NBC 10 Philadelphia
WEATHER ALERT: 
School Closings, Delays, Dismissals
logo_philly_2x

2 Dead in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Horsham

It’s not yet confirmed if the weather played a role in the accident.

By David Chang

Published 6 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    2 Dead in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Horsham

    Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Horsham, Pennsylvania Wednesday night.

    The crash, which involved three vehicles, occurred on Easton Road and West Moreland Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Two people died in the accident. Officials have not yet revealed their identities.

    Rain and sleet from a nor'easter set to bring heavy snow to our area Wednesday was falling across the region at the time of the crash. It’s not yet confirmed if the weather played a role in the accident. 

    This story is developing. Check back for updates.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices