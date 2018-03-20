2 Dead in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Horsham

Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Horsham, Pennsylvania Wednesday night.

The crash, which involved three vehicles, occurred on Easton Road and West Moreland Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Two people died in the accident. Officials have not yet revealed their identities.

Rain and sleet from a nor'easter set to bring heavy snow to our area Wednesday was falling across the region at the time of the crash. It’s not yet confirmed if the weather played a role in the accident.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

